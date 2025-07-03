HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After Sindoor India Ramps Up Nuclear Security

After Sindoor India Ramps Up Nuclear Security

By Puja Das
July 03, 2025 12:33 IST

'Attacks on nuclear sites pose significant threats.'

Photograph: ANI Photo
 

India is tightening security at its nuclear installations, including power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases.

This decision follows Operation Sindoor and the Israel-Iran conflict, which have raised concerns of potential nuclear threats, according to two senior officials.

A high-level meeting took place in Delhi recently that included the department of atomic energy, and security agencies like the Research and Analysis Wing and the Intelligence Bureau, India's external and internal intelligence agencies. This meeting aimed at enhancing security protocols across all nuclear installations, one official said.

"Post-Operation Sindoor, we must be extra vigilant regarding our nuclear facilities," the official added.

"The attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites has underscored the seriousness of the threat. This is a long-term concern, and implementing safety measures requires careful and gradual planning."

Nuclear installations are vital for various applications, including medical isotope production, industrial processes, scientific research, agricultural advancements, water resource management, and low-carbon electricity generation. All these contribute to addressing climate change.

Currently, India operates 22 reactors, with a total capacity of 6,780 MWe, comprising 18 pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and four light water reactors (LWRs).

"Attacks on nuclear sites pose significant threats," the official said, "whether from insiders or outsiders."

"In light of this, the recent high-level meeting focused on enhancing security protocols, drawing upon insights from agencies like R&AW and IB. They will be monitoring the situation closely."

The potential threats to nuclear facilities can take various forms, including commando-like ground attacks that could disable vital equipment and lead to a reactor's core meltdown. There could even be aircraft strikes on reactor complexes or cyberattacks.

For instance, the 9/11 commission in the United States identified nuclear power plants as potential targets after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Damaging safety systems to cause a core meltdown or harm spent fuel pools could lead to widespread radioactive contamination.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Puja Das
