This Is China's Answer To The Vikrant

The People's Liberation Army Navy's aircraft carrier Shandong -- China's first domestically built aircraft carrier -- sailed into Hong Kong during a five-day visit, July 3, 2025..

IMAGE: The Shandong and a Type 055 destroyer Yan'an sail into Hong Kong harbour, July 3, 2025. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: The Shandong, China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, with its roster of fighter aircraft. Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

IMAGE: The Shandong. Photograph: Lam Yik/Reuters

