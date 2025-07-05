HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Investor Sushil Kedia's office vandalised over Marathi row

Last updated on: July 05, 2025 13:21 IST

Unidentified persons raised slogans supporting Maharashtra Navniran Sena chief Raj Thackeray and vandalised the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli area of Mumbai on Saturday, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray and asserted that he would not learn Marathi.

He had approached the police after he was threatened over his post on X handle.

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and pelted stones, a police official said.

 

The attackers were raising slogans in support of Marathi and praising Raj Thackeray, he said.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had posted on X.

Accordingly, the police had provided adequate security to Kedia's office, situated at Century Bazar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com

