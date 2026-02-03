Suspended MPs: 7 Rahul Loyalists, 1 Marxist

Who are the eight MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Budget Session?

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs protest at Makar Dwar against the suspension of 8 MPs from the Lok Sabha and against the India-US trade agreement, February 3, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Eight Opposition members of Parliament were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, for tearing and throwing papers at the Chair, their suspension continuing till the conclusion of the Budget Session on April 2.

Uproar from the Treasury benches commenced when Rahul Gandhi was barred from citing former army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir.

While suspending the MPs till April 2, Telugu Desam Party Member of Parliament Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, said, 'When I was in the chair somebody from the Opposition was calling the chair as "yaar", which is objectionable in any House of representatives. I pointed that out. The response I got was, what is wrong in saying "yaar"...

'In continuation of that, some of them came to the table and started tearing up papers and throwing, which is again objectionable. This is not the behaviour one is expected to exhibit in the House of Parliament...'

Later Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution seeking the suspension of eight MPs -- seven from the Congress and one from the Communist Party of India-Marxist -- whch was approved by the House by voice vote.

The 8 MPs suspended from Parliament for unruly conduct:

Hibi Eden

A two-term MP from Ernakulam in Kerala, prior to which he was a two-term MLA. Prior to him, his father, the late George Eden, was a MP from Ernakulam.

On his suspension, Eden, a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, said, 'The Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) clearly mentioned why he was not able to speak inside Parliament. It is because of the kind of surrender the prime minister has made in front of America, how the trade agreement was signed, and the shady things which have happened in the trade agreement.'

'(Convicted sex offender Jeffrey) Epstein is something which has to be discussed in Parliament, but all these things have not been discussed.

'We would continue our protest inside and outside the House. Eight of our MPs are suspended, but we will continue our fight inside and outside the Parliament.'

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

The MP from Ludhiana is president of the Punjab Congress party.

Warring was in the news last week after Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu -- former cricketer Navjot Sidhu's wife -- resigned from the Congress, accusing him of damaging the organisation.

'He is the most horrific, incapable, president of the Punjab Congress party ever,' Dr Navjot alleged about Warring who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

On his suspension, Warring said, 'Who will let us speak if you don't let the Leader of the Opposition speak? The Leader of the Opposition wanted to speak since yesterday. He wanted to quote a magazine or a book, which the general had mentioned. He has given the authenticity today by signing on his letterhead. Rahul Gandhi had just started speaking. He mentioned Doklam, China, Pakistan, and the prime minister.

'When the prime minister's name came up, they started shouting loudly, and then the chairman said, "Turn off the microphone," and he passed the microphone to someone else. He didn't let any other Opposition leader speak either, so he shifted it further.

'We told him that this is wrong... It's wrong in a democracy. They didn't listen, they kept interrupting. We went into the well of the House, and they still kept interrupting.

'We had to do something. When you put your hand on our windpipe, we have to fight back... Otherwise, for the past year-and-a-half, when have we ever climbed on the table?

'We are people who believe in maintaining decorum, but what kind of bomb does Rahul Gandhi have? What bomb are you afraid of?

'Do you think Rahul Gandhi will say something that will expose everything about you to the country? Don't be afraid, listen to Rahul Gandhi, and if you had listened and responded to what he said, there wouldn't have been so much uproar.'

Manickam Tagore

The vocal MP from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, had been suspended from Parliament in December 2023 as well.

Tagore, a staunch Rahul loyalist, then demanded a debate on a security breach that occurred on December 13, 2023 when individuals released gas canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber, and others set off smoke canisters outside the Parliament building.

On his current suspension, Tagore says, 'Our mistake was that we were protesting against the government's decision not to allow the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to speak. Yesterday, LoP Rahul Gandhi was disturbed again and again, and he was not allowed to speak, and he was asked to give authentication.

'Today, he came up with the authentication, and he gave the letter and submitted the authentication. After that, they stopped the speech of the Leader of the Opposition.

'Rahul Gandhi spoke about China, US tariffs. After that, Rahul Gandhi's mic was taken, and we protested; therefore, we are suspended...'

Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Aujla has won the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar three consecutive times since 2017, not losing even in the Modi wave of 2019.

On his suspension, Aujla said, "It is the Opposition's duty to present the issues facing the entire country; that's what Parliament is for, and the government should come and respond to them.

'But since yesterday, they've been saying that you can't cite any books... China has now entered the country, Chinese goods are flooding the market, and now they have done the same with America...

'It's necessary to buy goods from them, and we will also buy oil from Venezuela, abandoning Russia, which was our country's old friend...

'This was the same Parliament where PM Modi said that he would not talk about tariffs because farmers' livelihoods would be in danger, and everyone was applauding. Where has that concern for livelihoods gone today?... Now this country has become nothing but a market.'

Aujla it was who pushed away intruders in Parliament on December 13, 2023. The MP is known to accompany Rahul Gandhi on his tours of Punjab and is considered close to him.

Dr Prashant Padole

The doctor turned politician represents Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra, in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress contested the Bhandara-Gondiya seat after 25 years in 2024. Till then, its ally Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel represented the constituency.

It was only after Patel joined the BJP alliance along with Ajit Pawar's NCP that the Congress got a chance to field its own candidate from Bhandara-Gondiya.

On his suspension, Dr Padole said, 'They suspend whoever speaks in the interests of the public... Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi raised the issue that Parliament should be aware of the activities of other nations in our vicinity and our stand against it...

'They tried to suppress his voice and when we raised our voice against it, they suspended us...'

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy

The MP from Bhongir in Telangana had filed a case against the BJP's 'X' handle two years ago for maligning the Congress.

At that point of time Reddy had said, 'False information and baseless allegations are being spread by the BJP about Congress and its leaders on social media. Let's not fall for fake news and such propaganda tactics.'

On his suspension, Kiran Kumar said, 'We asked why our mics are being cut when speaking on public issues. For asking that, they suspended us. When Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi speaks facts, they are misleading the House. This has been going on in Parliament for the last two years.'

Dean Kuriakose

Advocate Kuriakose is a two-term Congress MP from Idukki, Kerala.

In March 2024, he went on a hunger strike in Munnar seeking the capture of Padayappa, a wild tusker responsible for attacks on human beings. His health deteriorated and the police shiftedd him to hospital to save his life.

Five days ago, a magistrate's court in Kerala issued a non-bailable warrant against Kuriakose for assaulting policemen in 2018.

S Venkatesan

A writer before joining politics, the Communist Party of India-Marxist MP from Madurai is known for his 2008 novel Kavalkottam. Awarded the Sahitya Akademi award for Tamil in 2011, the Tamil film Aravaan is adapted from his book.

He won the Madurai Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and again in 2024. In 2024, he won by 209,409 votes, bettering his 2019 winning margin of 139,395 votes.

On Tuesday he was heard shouting 'Dadagiri nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi' outside Parliament along with Rahul Gandhi after his suspension from the Lok Sabha.