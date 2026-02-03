Why was US trade deal stuck for 4 months finalised suddenly, asks Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to media outside Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: @RahulGandhi/X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buckled under United States pressure to finalise a trade deal and has "sold out" the hard work of Indian farmers through the agreement.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex after he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha as he insisted on quoting from an article that cited former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished "memoir", Gandhi said it is for the first time in history that the Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to speak on the president's address.

"We need to understand why a trade deal stuck for about four months was suddenly finalised last evening," Gandhi said adding that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi".

Rahul's big charge against Modi govt

Asked what kind of pressure he was referring to, Gandhi alleged there is a case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US and a lot more is to come in the Epstein files.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi "has been compromised" and that Indian farmers must understand their hard work "as well as their blood and sweat" has been "sold out" through the India-US trade deal. He also said the entire country had been "sold out".

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the government.

Rahul authenticates article on Naravane's 'memoir'

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday authenticated a copy of the article in the Lok Sabha which cited former army chief M M Naravane's unpublished 'memoir' but it failed to end the impasse over the matter, leading to several adjournments.

With Gandhi insisting on raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Chair Krishna Prasad Tenneti moved on to other Speakers and asked Harish Balayogi of the TDP, an NDA constituent, to speak on the President's address after three opposition MPs refused to speak, showing solidarity with Gandhi.

As Balayogi spoke, opposition MPs raised slogans and the ruckus continued in the House, prompting the chair to adjourn it till 3 PM.

Tenneti asked Congress MP KC Venugopal to address the chair properly and not make any casual references to the chair.

As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article.

"I have authenticated it," he said.

To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

Tenneti, who was chairing the House, asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back".

Uproar continues in Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Speaker passed a ruling on the matter and after that Gandhi should not raise the issue repeatedly.

Gandhi insisted that he is the Leader of Opposition and takes objection to the term 'permission' when he has to speak.

As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

Rahul vs govt over Naravane's 'memoir'

A row had erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday when Gandhi sought to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of the former army chief on the 2020 India-China conflict, but faced strong opposition from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members who accused the Congress leader of misleading the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent and several opposition leaders also rallied behind him. The House was adjourned twice and later for the day amid uproar as heated exchanges took place between the treasury and opposition benches.