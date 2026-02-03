HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers at Chair

8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers at Chair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2026 15:57 IST

x

The House has been witnessing uproar after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane.

IMAGE: Papers were thrown at the Chair in Lok Sabha by Opposition MPs in Parliament. Photograph: Sasnad TV/YouTube

Key Points

  • The suspension was due to 'unruly behaviour', including tearing papers.
  • The suspension lasts for the remaining period of the Budget session.
  • Congress members, led by Rahul Gandhi, protested the suspension.

Eight Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for 'unruly behaviour', including for tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair.

The eight MPs are: Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Padole, S. Venkatesan and Dean Kuriakose.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saika, who was in the Chair, named the eight Congress members.

MPs suspended for the remainder of budget session

Subsequently, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju read out a resolution seeking suspension of the eight members for the remaining period of the Budget session that is scheduled to conclude on April 2.

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote, following which the proceedings were adjourned for the day amid uproar.

Rahul Gandhi protests the suspension

Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside Parliament building against suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha.

Since Tuesday afternoon, the House has been witnessing uproar after Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane on India-China conflict of 2020.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul-govt faceoff: Can MPs quote documents in Parliament?
Rahul-govt faceoff: Can MPs quote documents in Parliament?
Oppn stages walkout demanding debate on Indo-US trade deal
Oppn stages walkout demanding debate on Indo-US trade deal
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates
Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates
LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash
LS erupts as Rahul cites ex-Army chief on China clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH Closely: Rahul, Priyanka and Jairam Ramesh in Intense Parliament Chat0:55

WATCH Closely: Rahul, Priyanka and Jairam Ramesh in...

Kangana and Chirag Arrive Together at Parliament Annexe0:12

Kangana and Chirag Arrive Together at Parliament Annexe

Shilpa Breaks the Internet With Her Ageless Glow0:53

Shilpa Breaks the Internet With Her Ageless Glow

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO