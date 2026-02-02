Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice on Monday over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's insistence on reading out excerpts from General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished autobiography that details Chinese incursions into Doklam and Rechin La.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha, February 2, 2026. His mention of former army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's book led to the Lok Sabha being adjourned thrice. Photograph: ANI/X

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir, claiming that it contained sensitive details about the 2020 Galwan and Rechin La standoff with China.

He specifically quoted from the general's yet-to-be-published book when he was interrupted by Bharatiya Janata Party members, leading to a verbal showdown, repeated adjournments and warnings by Speaker Om Birla.

Key Points In August 2020, India faced one of its tensest moments with China in eastern Ladakh, as Chinese tanks advanced dangerously close to Indian positions on the strategic Kailash Range.

Then chief of the army staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane found himself caught between standing orders, political hesitancy, and the need for immediate action to prevent escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction conveyed via Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was 'Jo uchit samjho, woh karo' according to General Naravane's book.

Who is General Naravane?

General Manoj Mukund Narvane served as chief of the army staff from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2022. It was on his watch that the June 15-16, 2020 clash with China in Galwan happened.

What does his book say?

General Naravane's book Four Stars of Destiny traces the making of a soldier and a commander, beginning with his formative years in the army and moving through a career shaped by conflict, command and crisis management.

The narrative offers an insight into how early experiences and professional training prepared General Naravane for leadership at the highest level.

A central theme of the book is India's evolving confrontation with China, culminating in the 2020 Galwan clash.

General Naravane draws a rare line of continuity from his first encounter with Chinese troops as a young officer in Sikkim to dealing with the crisis in eastern Ladakh as army chief, offering a first-hand account of decision-making during one of the most serious military stand-offs in decades.

The memoir also examines the day-to-day realities of managing the Line of Control with Pakistan from routine exchanges of fire to the eventual implementation of a ceasefire.

So what happened on Monday in the Lok Sabha?

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to General Naravane's book in the Lok Sabha and said he was not planning to raise it till Tejashwi Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, who spoke before him, criticised the Congress party's patriotism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the book's material was an imagination of Rahul Gandhi, to which the latter said it was '100% authentic', at which point Singh asked him if the book had been published yet.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju went on to state that that Rahul Gandhi was demoralising the armed forces.

Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene?

No, he did not say anything, but Home Minister Amit Shah intervened to ask, 'When the book has not even been published, how can he (Rahul) quote from it?'

Rahul Gandhi then started reading out excerpts of the book published in Caravan magazine, but was not allowed to do so due to the commotion from the ruling party's benches.

However, Rahul Gandhi made the point that he was speaking on national security. 'Every army jawan knows what happened (on the India-China border in 2020). It was their commander in chief Naravane who wrote about it,' he said. However, before he could finish reading the book excerpts, the Lok Sabha speaker adjourned the House.

What did Caravan publish from the book

According to the magazine, this is what General Naravane wrote in his book:

'On the night of August 31, 2020, India came perilously close to a major military escalation with China in eastern Ladakh. At 8.15 pm, Lieutenant General Yogesh Joshi, then Northern Army Commander, alerted Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane that four Chinese tanks, supported by infantry, were advancing towards Rechin La -- strategic high ground on the Kailash Range seized by Indian troops just hours earlier.

'In the unforgiving terrain along the Line of Actual Control, control of elevation is decisive. Despite a warning shot fired by Indian soldiers, the Chinese column continued its advance, closing in to within a few hundred metres of Indian positions.

'As the situation deteriorated, Naravane urgently sought clear political directives, repeatedly contacting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

'Standing orders prohibited opening fire without approval from the highest level.

'Even as a PLA proposal for talks briefly raised hopes of de-escalation, Chinese tanks kept moving forward. With artillery units ready and commanders pressing for action, Naravane faced a stark choice.

At 10.30 pm, Rajnath Singh called back after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister's instruction was brief and consequential: 'Jo uchit samjho, woh karo, do whatever you deem appropriate.'

'The decision was left entirely to military judgement, placing the burden of escalation -- or restraint -- squarely on the army chief.'

Is the book available to the public?

No, the book is not yet out, with the defence ministry yet to clear its publication.