Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum

Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum

October 22, 2025 13:49 IST
October 22, 2025 13:49 IST

Thirty-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, whose body was found stuffed in a drum and buried near a burial ground in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, police said on Wednesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The man, identified as Silambarasan, had confessed to the crime, said Vivekananda Shukla, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district.

"He confessed to strangling her to death on August 14 and disposing of her body about 3 km from their house," said Shukla. Based on the information, the police recovered the body.

 

According to the SP, Silambarasan suspected that his wife, 26-year-old Priya, had many affairs.

"Our investigations revealed that because of this the couple used to fight often," said Shukla.

It was Priya's father, Srinivasan, who had filed a missing complaint with Arambakkam Police, added the SP.

"He suspected something was amiss when he could not get in touch with his daughter," said Shukla.

Just before she went missing, Priya had gone to her parents' house in Pudupalayam near Arani, and had told them that she would like to separate from her husband, the police said. But her family convinced her to go back to her husband, police said.

When Priya's two sons told her father that they haven't seen their mother for nearly two months, Srinivasan decided to go to the police immediately.

"When we questioned Silambarasan, he kept changing his story, so we got suspicious and started digging deeper. Eventually, he confessed," said the SP.

A murder case has been filed and Silambarasan has been remanded for 15 days, the SP said.

"We have established the prima facie motive -- suspicious of his wife over extra-marital affairs. The body has gone for post-mortem, once the result is out, we can tie the loose ends. We are also looking at other possibilities," added Shukla.

