HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Haryana police book Punjab ex-DGP, wife in son's death case

Haryana police book Punjab ex-DGP, wife in son's death case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 17:27 IST

x

Punjab's former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, a former minister from the state, are among four who have been booked by Haryana police in connection with the death of their son.

IMAGE: Punjab's former DGP Mohammad Mustafa. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 103 (1) and 61, which deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges.

Mustafa and former Punjab minister Sultana's 35-year-old son Akil Akhter died in Haryana's Panchkula on Thursday.

 

As per the FIR lodged by a man named Shamshuddin, Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances".

Panchkula police on Tuesday said Mustafa, Sultana, Akhter's wife and sister have been booked.

According to Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta, on October 16, Akhter, a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, was found dead at his residence.

The family members informed the police, and their statement was recorded. No foul play was initially suspected, and the body was handed over to the family for last rites after a post-mortem examination, she said.

Subsequently, certain social media posts and videos surfaced, purportedly made by the deceased prior to his death, alleging personal disputes and apprehensions about threats to his life, she said, according to a Haryana Police statement.

"On October 17, a complaint was received from Shri Shamshuddin of Malerkotla, Punjab, alleging foul play in the incident," she said.

The DCP said that in view of the complaint and the contents of the social media posts, "an FIR dated October 20 under Section 103(1), 61 BNS has been registered at Police Station MDC, Panchkula."

The DCP further added that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case, she said.

"It is reiterated that the investigation shall be conducted with an open mind and without any prejudice, ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers. The Panchkula Police remains committed to upholding transparency and justice in this matter," the police statement said.

Meanwhile, seeking immediate investigation into the case, the complainant alleged there was "simmering discontent" between the deceased and his family.

The complainant mentioned that the deceased posted a video on social media, wherein he levelled serious allegations pertaining to the family-related matters. He clearly expressed apprehension that his life was in danger, the complainant alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Haryana ASI's suicide note seeks probe into late IPS officer's assets
Haryana ASI's suicide note seeks probe into late IPS officer's assets
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself, blames...
Big twist in Haryana IPS suicide: ASI shoots himself, blames...
IPS officer's wife claims harassment led to his suicide
IPS officer's wife claims harassment led to his suicide
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case
Life term provisions added in Haryana cop suicide case
Life term provisions added in Haryana cop suicide case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

A War Cry In Melody: Navy Dedicates Op Sindoor Song To PM During Diwali Celebration on INS Vikrant3:01

A War Cry In Melody: Navy Dedicates Op Sindoor Song To PM...

Bollywood Divas Shine Bright at Diwali Party2:23

Bollywood Divas Shine Bright at Diwali Party

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO