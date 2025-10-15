8 days after suicide, IPS officer cremated; wife demands fair probe

Eight days after he allegedly shot himself dead, the cremation of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar took place in Chandigarh on Wednesday following his autopsy at the PGIMER, with his wife expressing hope for an impartial probe into the matter so that "justice is served at the earliest".

IMAGE: The mortal remains of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar are being taken for cremation to Sector 25 crematorium, in Chandigarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Sector 25 cremation ground with mourners raising slogans in favour of him.

Kumar's police dress and his police cap were placed on the mortal remains for a brief period before he was consigned to flames.

Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar and two daughters paid their last respects before the last rites were performed. A gun salute was given to the deceased IPS officer by a police contingent.

Among those present at the cremation included a few politicians from across parties, senior officers including Haryana DGP O P Singh, and Haryana's additional chief secretary (Home) Sumita Misra. Wreaths were laid as a mark of respect.

After the completion of the postmortem at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research earlier, the body was taken to Amneet Kumar's residence in Chandigarh.

Later, the mortal remains were taken in a funeral van with Kumar's photograph in police uniform at the front side of the vehicle to the cremation ground in Sector 25 here, which is at a short distance from Kumar's Sector 24 residence.

Representatives of various Dalit bodies were also present.

Security personnel were deployed in strength at the cremation ground.

After resisting for several days over the autopsy and cremation till their demands were met, the deceased officer's family finally gave consent for a postmortem examination, ending a stalemate since Kumar allegedly ended his life on October 7.

In a statement, Amneet Kumar said she gave consent for postmortem after receiving assurance from the Chandigarh police that a fair probe will be conducted and a commitment from Haryana government that action will be taken against any "erring" officials.

The autopsy of Kumar was conducted at PGIMER here, following which the mortal remains were handed over to the family. A board of doctors was constituted for the autopsy with arrangements in place for videography and photography, a police statement earlier said.

A statement issued by PGIMER this afternoon said, "The postmortem examination of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was conducted today, by a duly constituted Medical Board, at PGIMER here, following due procedures."

"The postmortem report will be submitted to the Investigating Officer of the Special Investigation Team (of Chandigarh police)," it said.

In her statement, Amneet Kumar said, "In view of the assurance extended by the UT Police for conducting a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation, and the commitment conveyed by the government of Haryana to take appropriate action against any erring officials in due course of law, I have consented to the conduct of the postmortem examination of late Sh Y Puran Kumar, IPS."

"Considering the evidentiary importance of a timely postmortem and in the larger interest of justice, I have agreed for the same to be carried out as per prescribed procedure, by the constituted board of doctors, with the presence of a ballistic expert, under the supervision of a magistrate, and with videography of the entire process to ensure complete transparency.

"I have full faith in the Judiciary and the police authorities, and I sincerely hope that the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial, and time-bound manner, so that the truth emerges in accordance with law," said the senior Haryana IAS officer.

She said her full cooperation will continue to be extended to the investigating team so that the process is expedited and "justice is served" at the earliest.

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 private residence on October 7.

In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers of blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.