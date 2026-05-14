Man Held After Woman's Body Found In Himachal Pradesh Forest

A suspect has been taken into custody after the discovery of a woman's partially burnt body in a forest in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district, sparking a murder investigation.

Key Points A woman's partially burnt body was found in a forest near a police camp in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the discovery of the woman's body.

The suspect was apprehended in Paonta Sahib following CCTV footage analysis and collaboration with Haryana Police.

The accused is a resident of Barara town in Ambala district of Haryana, where a kidnapping case has been registered against him.

Police are investigating whether the woman was murdered in Haryana and her body dumped in the Himachal forest.

A suspect has been taken into custody after a woman's partially burnt body was found in a forest near a police battalion camp in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district, police said.

The body of the woman, who is stated to be in her late 30s, was spotted in the dense forest of the Karaunde Wali Ghati area near Dhaula Kuan by locals on Wednesday morning. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The accused in the case was taken into custody at Bata Bridge in Paonta Sahib on Wednesday evening following scanning of the CCTV footage of the area coupled with inputs from Haryana Police, police said.

According to police, the accused is a resident of Barara town in Ambala district of Haryana. A case of kidnapping has already been registered against him in Ambala.

Official Statements and Further Procedures

Sirmour District Superintendent of Police Nischint Singh Negi said one person has been taken into custody following contact with Haryana Police.

Postmortem examination of the woman is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday at the Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan.

Ongoing Enquiries

Police are currently investigating whether the woman was murdered in Barara itself, and if her body was subsequently dumped in the Paonta forest and set on fire.