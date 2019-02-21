Surgical strikes General to head Cong panel on national security

February 21, 2019 20:07 IST

Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retd), a former Northern Army commander and main architect of the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, will head a Congress task force on national security.

Congress sources said party president Rahul Gandhi met Lt Gen Hooda and discussed the modalities of the panel.

"The Congress president is setting up a 'task force on national security' to prepare a vision paper for the country," a party source said.

The source also said that Lt Gen Hooda will lead the panel and prepare the paper in consultation with a select group of experts.

Hailing the step, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, 'Yet another positive and welcome step towards a strong nation and stronger national security by Congress President @RahulGandhi.

'The experience that Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda brings in, will benefit the nation in the long run.'

In another tweet, she said, 'The only thing they will find is Surgical Strike and How's the josh?! :))'

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of politicising the surgical strikes.

On September 29, 2016, the Army had carried out the strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.