Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking probe into 'Cockroach Janta Party' allegations

The Supreme Court of India has refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking an investigation into allegations concerning fake advocates and the activities of the satirical digital outfit 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), with the Chief Justice advising the petitioner not to take the issue 'so sentimentally'.

Photograph: Courtesy @Cockroachisback/X

Key Points The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea requesting a probe into alleged fake advocates and the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP).

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advised the petitioner not to take the issue 'so sentimentally', stating there was no 'grave urgency'.

The petition sought a CBI probe into fake law degrees and action against commercial exploitation of courtroom observations.

The CJP emerged after a controversy involving remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant on 'cockroaches' and 'parasites' during a May 15 hearing.

CJI Surya Kant had clarified his remarks were directed at individuals with 'fake and bogus degrees' and were 'misquoted by a section of the media'.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe into allegations regarding fake advocates and activities associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit that recently took social media by storm.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked advocate N K Goswami, appearing for the petitioner, not to take the issue "so sentimentally." Goswami submitted that despite the CJI's clarification, a distorted and malicious narrative was continuing. "Don't take it so sentimentally," the CJI said.

Concerns Over Fake Degrees and Commercial Exploitation

Another advocate submitted that they were seeking a CBI probe into the issue of fake law degrees and said courtroom exchanges cannot be used for commercial purposes. The CJI replied, "There is no such grave urgency. We will see."

The petition has also sought action against those involved in the alleged commercial exploitation of oral observations made during court proceedings. It sought an investigation into alleged fake advocates practising law using fraudulent degrees. Expressing concern over the misuse of judicial proceedings, the plea claimed that remarks and observations made during the court proceedings were being used for publicity campaigns.

Origin of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' Controversy

The CJP surfaced recently amid a controversy over remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant on "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on May 15 on a plea concerning senior designation for a lawyer.

On May 16, the CJI issued a strongly worded clarification of his remarks, saying he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth. He had emphasised that his remarks were specifically directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees" and were "misquoted by a section of the media".