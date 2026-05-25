Cockroach Party is the outcome of youth's frustration: BJP ally

'The issue of CJP should not be seen through a political angle alone but also through the lens of young people's emotions to understand them'

Photograph: Courtesy @Cockroachisback/X

Key Points TDP views the Cockroach Janata Party issue as an outcome of youth frustration over aspirations, employment, competitive exams, and economic pressures, not solely a political matter.

TDP leader Palla Srinivas Rao urged democratic governments to responsibly acknowledge and address the feelings expressed by the country's youth.

The government should incorporate policy changes and amendments to fulfil young people's aspirations, ensuring they do not feel cheated.

While social media cannot be ignored as a platform for influence, not every criticism should be treated as an anti-national action, the TDP said.

NDA ally TDP on Monday said the Cockroach Janata Party is the outcome of the frustration of the youth in the country and that it should be seen through the lens of young people's concerns.

Days after the government banned the social media handles of Cockroach Janata Party, TDP state president Palla Srinivas Rao said the issue of CJP should not be viewed from a political angle.

"The issue of CJP should not be seen through a political angle alone but also through the lens of young people's emotions to understand them," he said in a statement.

Addressing Youth Aspirations

The TDP leader noted that democratic governments should responsibly receive the feelings being expressed by the country's youth about their aspirations, employment opportunities, competitive examinations and economic pressures.

Observing these trends on social media, Rao said the government should incorporate necessary policy changes and amendments to fulfil young people's aspirations.

He said the government's goal is to rule in such a fashion that youth do not feel that they were cheated, but their aspirations were fulfilled.

According to the TDP leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are always concentrating on these aspects, including the future of youth and economic development.

He emphasised that the NDA government is moving ahead with long-term plans on employment generation, Digital India, startups, manufacturing sector, industrial development and attracting international investments.

Navigating Digital Dissent

Social media is turning into an uncontrolled venue, including into a platform to exert influence from across the border or overseas, and it cannot be ignored.

However, he contended that every criticism need not be treated as an anti-national action.

Srinivas claimed that some political parties are allegedly looking to cash in on the concerns of young people, adding that it is not good to turn problems into political campaign vehicles.

Further, he underscored that listening to criticism was not a weakness in democracy but a sign of matured leadership.

Moreover, he underlined that Indian youths are not against the country but desire opportunities, transparency and speedy governance. He said the NDA government aims to empathise with young people's aspirations, protect national security and move forward.

The Genesis of CJP

The 'X' account of Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical digital outfit that came up recently and took social media by storm, was withheld in India on May 21.

Soon after, came another handle – 'Cockroach is Back' with the tagline 'Cockroaches Don't Die'.

The satirical platform emerged following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the "senior" designation of lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted.

What began as an online satire project has since evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues, such as unemployment, exam-paper leaks and education.