Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account

The X account of Cockroach Janata Party, the satirical digital outfit that came up last week and took social media by storm, was withheld in India on Thursday.

Soon after, came up another handle -- 'Cockroach is Back'.

"This was expected since there were attempts to hack the account yesterday. But this is a self-goal by the government," founder Abhijeet Dipke told PTI.

"I have now started a new account named 'Cockroach Is Back' on X," Dipke added.

He said the team would pursue the matter legally.

At 3.40 pm, a little over an hour after it started, the 'Cockroach Is Back' X handle had 16,800 followers.

Cockroach Janata Party, which according to Dipke had 201,000 followers on X, came about following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation.

The CJI later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees".

Cockroach Janata Party came into being a day after the CJI's remarks on May 15. It quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists and a large number of young and not so young social media users.

While the X account became inaccessible in India on Thursday, the platform's Instagram page remains active with around 14.3 million followers -- and counting.

One post on Instagram drew comparisons with the official Bharatiya Janata Party account, which has approximately 8.8 million followers on the Meta-owned platform.

Questioning the action against what he described as a satirical platform, Dipke said the account and the movement had been growing rapidly.

"The X handle and movement has been growing, getting thousands of followers every day -- perhaps that is what scared the government," Dipke alleged.

Dipke, who was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday posted on X that attempts were also being made to hack the Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cockroach Janta Party (Assam) (@official_cjp_assam)

Several other accounts using the 'cockroach' nomenclature remain active on X. These include 'The Cockroach Youth', 'Cockroach News', 'IAmCockroach', 'Cockroach Party of India' and 'Cockroach Janata Party (Gen Z)'.

What began as an online satire project has soon evolved into a wider conversation about contemporary protest and the role of humour and meme culture in it.

Using memes, the Cockroach Janata Party platform gained traction through sharp political satire and commentary.

Much of its content centres on youth concerns such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and education, packaged through graphics, animation, manifestos and charter-style demands.

The rapid rise drew attention not only from meme creators and young users but also from public figures who viewed it as a form of digital dissent.

Politicians, including TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, engaged with or expressed interest in the movement, alongside activists such as Prashant Bhushan and Anjali Bharadwaj.

The website of the Cockroach Janata Party, which quickly became CJP for many, describes itself as a "political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm".

Complete with sections on 'manifesto', 'vision', 'eligibility' and 'contact', the website also declares that it is the "Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed".

The CJI had said on May 15, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone."

The following day, he said in a strongly worded clarification, "I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday."