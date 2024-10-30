News
Sunita Williams' Happy Diwali From Space

Sunita Williams' Happy Diwali From Space

By REDIFF NEWS
October 30, 2024 13:42 IST
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams extended her warmest wishes for Diwali from space.

 

In a video message shared from the International Space Station, the Indian-origin astronaut said that this year she had the unique opportunity to observe Diwali from 260 miles above Earth and reminisced about her father's efforts to keep their cultural roots alive by teaching her and her family about Diwali and other Indian festivals.

'Greetings from the ISS,' Suni said. 'I want to extend my warmest wishes for a Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today at the White House and around the world.'

'This year I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the earth on the ISS...My father kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals,' Suni added.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from ISS.

IMAGE: Sunita Williams speaking from the International Space Station. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy The White House/YouTube.

She emphasised the festival's message of hope and renewal, saying that Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails.

Williams also expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their participation in the Diwali festivities and for recognising the contributions of the community.

'Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails...Thank you to the President and the Vice President for celebrating Diwali with our community today and for recognising the many contributions of our community,' she said.

The message was particularly poignant as it came during a special Diwali celebration held at the White House.

Sunita Williams along with her fellow astronaut Butch Willmore have been at the ISS since June. The pair had launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6.

A decision was made to return Starliner to Earth without its crew, and the spacecraft successfully returned on September 6 after NASA in August said it was 'too risky' to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth.

Wilmore and Williams will return to earth in February. This means what would have been a week-long test flight extended to around 8 months.

REDIFF NEWS
 
