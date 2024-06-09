Sunita Williams Dances In Space!

Sunita Williams, the Indian-American astronaut, along with her crewmate and fellow NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore safely docked the Boeing Starliner capsule with the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission, dubbed the Boeing Crew Flight Test, is a crucial step in certifying the Starliner for regular crewed flights to the ISS as part of NASA's commercial crew programme.

For Williams, this flight marks another pioneering milestone in her trailblazing career.

IMAGE: Sunita Williams rejoices as she comes out of the capsule. All Photographs: Kind courtesy NASA/X

IMAGE: She performs a small dance after landing on the ISS, here, below, below and below.



IMAGE: Sunita has several space records to her credit. In 2007, she became the first human to run a marathon in space. Entering the Boston Marathon from up there, she finished the race in 4 hours and 24 minutes.

IMAGE: She also has held records for the most spacewalks by a woman (seven) and most spacewalk time for a woman (50 hours, 40 minutes).

IMAGE: 'Himalayas looked like a wrinkle in a dress,' Sunita said here

IMAGE: Barry Wilmore exits the capsule.

IMAGE: Sunita hugs ISS astronauts, here and below.

IMAGE: Barry hugs an ISS astronaut.

WATCH: Sunita Dances After Docking On the International Space Station

