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Key Associate Of Sukesh Chandrasekhar Arrested After Deportation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 20:31 IST

A key associate of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, wanted for his involvement in a major extortion racket and money laundering, has been arrested in Delhi after being deported from Dubai, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • Navas Kakkat Ismail, a key associate of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has been arrested by the Delhi Police EOW after being deported from Dubai.
  • Ismail is accused of being a crucial financial conduit and hawala operator for Chandrasekhar, facilitating the routing of criminal proceeds.
  • The arrest is linked to an extortion racket run by Chandrasekhar from Rohini Jail, involving over Rs 217 crore extorted from a businesswoman.
  • A Red Corner Notice was issued against Ismail through Interpol, leading to his detention in Abu Dhabi and subsequent deportation.

The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar's key associate, who had been absconding for nearly five years, upon his arrival in India on Tuesday after deportation from Dubai, an official said.

Identified as Navas Kakkat Ismail, alias Navas KI, the EOW stated that he was a crucial financial conduit and hawala operator for Chandrasekhar, helping him route and layer proceeds of crime in India and abroad, particularly in Dubai.

 

Role of Hawala Operator in Chandrasekhar's Syndicate

"Upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was taken into custody by the EOW team. During initial interrogation, Navas admitted to his role in the syndicate and revealed that he had come into contact with Chandrasekhar through the latter's wife," the EOW said in a statement.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amit Verma said, "The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Special Cell in connection with an alleged extortion racket run by Chandrasekhar from Rohini Jail. Chandrasekhar and his associates extorted over Rs 217 crore from a businesswoman, Aditi Singh. So far, 22 accused, including Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, have been arrested in the case."

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Additional CP said Navas had been on the run since 2021 and was suspected of having fled India.

Subsequently, the EOW issued a Red Corner Notice against him through Interpol channels.

He was detained by authorities in Abu Dhabi and later deported to India on May 4, it said.

He was produced before a Delhi court, which granted 10 days of police custody for further interrogation, it stated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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