Fugitive In ₹2,672 Cr Bank Fraud Case Extradited, Arrested

Kamlesh Parekh, a key fugitive wanted in connection with a massive ₹2,672 crore bank fraud case involving Shree Ganesh Jewellery House, has been arrested by the CBI following his extradition from the UAE.

Key Points Kamlesh Parekh, wanted in a ₹2,672 crore bank fraud case, has been arrested after being extradited from the UAE.

The CBI registered the case in 2016 against Shree Ganesh Jewellery House for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 25 banks.

Parekh, a promoter of the company, had been absconding since the investigation began and was chargesheeted in 2022.

An open-ended non-bailable warrant was issued in 2019, followed by a Red Corner Notice through Interpol in 2024, leading to his detention and extradition.

The CBI has arrested Kamlesh Parekh, a fugitive wanted in a 10-year-old Rs 2,672 crore bank fraud case, after his extradition from the UAE, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Bank Fraud Case

Parekh, wanted in the bank fraud case filed against Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd, Kolkata, was extradited from the UAE on Friday, they said.

The CBI had registered the case in 2016 against the company and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks to the tune of Rs 2,672 crore.

Investigation and Charges Against Parekh

"The agency had chargesheeted Parekh, the promoter of the company who had been absconding since the probe began, on December 31, 2022," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

International Cooperation and Arrest

"An open-ended non-bailable warrant was issued against him in 2019, while a Red Corner Notice was issued through Interpol in 2024. The authorities in the UAE detained him on the basis of the said notice after which he was extradited to India," the statement said.