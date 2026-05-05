Fugitive Extradited From UAE In Connection With Extortion Case

Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail, a fugitive wanted in connection with an extortion case, has been successfully extradited from the UAE to India by the CBI, marking a significant victory in international law enforcement cooperation.

Key Points CBI successfully extradites Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail from UAE.

Ismail was wanted by Delhi Police for extortion, cheating, and forgery.

Interpol Red Notice facilitated the location and arrest of Ismail in the UAE.

Extradition request was submitted to UAE authorities and followed up closely by CBI.

Over 150 wanted criminals have been brought back to India via Interpol in recent years.

The CBI has successfully secured the extradition of a fugitive and Interpol Red Notice subject Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

Ismail was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation, participating in an organised crime syndicate etc., they said.

Details of the Extradition Operation

A key conspirator in a racket involved in extortion by impersonating government officers, Ismail was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday where he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

"At the request of Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities," the spokesperson for the federal agency said in a statement.

The Role of Interpol Red Notice

A Red Notice is an international request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to detain a person wanted by a member state of the Interpol.

An extradition request was submitted to the UAE authorities and after close follow up, the subject was extradited to India, the CBI spokesperson said.

Increased Extradition Successes

"More than 150 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels," she added.