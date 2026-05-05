HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Fugitive Extradited From UAE In Connection With Extortion Case

Fugitive Extradited From UAE In Connection With Extortion Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 00:38 IST

x

Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail, a fugitive wanted in connection with an extortion case, has been successfully extradited from the UAE to India by the CBI, marking a significant victory in international law enforcement cooperation.

Key Points

  • CBI successfully extradites Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail from UAE.
  • Ismail was wanted by Delhi Police for extortion, cheating, and forgery.
  • Interpol Red Notice facilitated the location and arrest of Ismail in the UAE.
  • Extradition request was submitted to UAE authorities and followed up closely by CBI.
  • Over 150 wanted criminals have been brought back to India via Interpol in recent years.

The CBI has successfully secured the extradition of a fugitive and Interpol Red Notice subject Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

Ismail was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation, participating in an organised crime syndicate etc., they said.

 

Details of the Extradition Operation

A key conspirator in a racket involved in extortion by impersonating government officers, Ismail was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday where he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

"At the request of Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities," the spokesperson for the federal agency said in a statement.

The Role of Interpol Red Notice

A Red Notice is an international request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to detain a person wanted by a member state of the Interpol.

An extradition request was submitted to the UAE authorities and after close follow up, the subject was extradited to India, the CBI spokesperson said.

Increased Extradition Successes

"More than 150 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Dawood aide Ejaz Lakdawala nabbed after 21 yrs on the run
Ex-Dawood aide Ejaz Lakdawala nabbed after 21 yrs on the run
CBI brings back 'meow meow' kingpin from UAE
CBI brings back 'meow meow' kingpin from UAE
India's most wanted: Criminals who were caught abroad and deported
India's most wanted: Criminals who were caught abroad and deported
Man wanted in 2023 attempted murder and extortion case arrested at Mumbai airport
Rashid Naseem, Wanted for Investment Fraud, Arrested in Dubai
Rashid Naseem, Wanted for Investment Fraud, Arrested in Dubai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 2

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:28

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Trisha Krishnan Arrives at Vijay's Residence in Chennai0:17

Trisha Krishnan Arrives at Vijay's Residence in Chennai

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration3:00

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO