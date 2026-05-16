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How Congress Resolved Portfolio Issues And Gained New Image

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 16, 2026 19:51 IST

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Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran claims the party has gained a 'new image' following the amicable resolution of portfolio-sharing issues, signalling a potential shift in Kerala's political landscape.

Key Points

  • Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran claims the party has a 'new image' after resolving portfolio issues.
  • Discussions are ongoing within the Congress and UDF allies regarding cabinet portfolios.
  • Ramesh Chennithala reportedly agreed to take charge as Home and Vigilance Minister.
  • Sudhakaran stated that all issues have been resolved amicably after hearing concerns.

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran on Saturday said the amicable resolution of portfolio-sharing issues has given the party a "new image".

Cabinet Portfolio Discussions Underway

Discussions on cabinet portfolios are underway within the Congress and among UDF allies in Thiruvananthapuram.

 

The swearing-in ceremony of the CM and 20 other ministers is scheduled to be held on Monday.

Chennithala's Role in the New Cabinet

Sudhakaran was speaking to reporters after meeting Ramesh Chennithala, who was reportedly unhappy about not being chosen for the CM's post.

There are reports that Chennithala has agreed to take charge as Home and Vigilance Minister in the new cabinet.

Resolution of Issues and Concerns

"All issues have been resolved amicably, and this has given the Congress party a new image. The issues were settled after hearing and understanding concerns," Sudhakaran said.

When asked whether Chennithala's concerns had been addressed, he said they were "almost resolved".

"I believe they are resolved. But I see a small shortcoming. It will be resolved later," he said.

Relationship Between Sudhakaran and Chennithala

Chennithala said it was always a pleasure to meet Sudhakaran.

He said he shared a strong bond with Sudhakaran and that they had worked together in the KPCC.

"He is greatly loved by party workers. He energises them," Chennithala said.

However, he did not respond when asked whether he was satisfied with the portfolio allocation discussions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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