Home  » News » Man Held in MP for Teen's Murder; Cannibalism Allegations Surface

Man Held in MP for Teen's Murder; Cannibalism Allegations Surface

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 12:02 IST

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, on suspicion of murdering a teenager, with shocking allegations of cannibalism emerging as police investigate the gruesome crime.

Key Points

  • A 58-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy.
  • Police are investigating claims that the accused engaged in cannibalism after the murder.
  • The accused, Gudda Patel, allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod and hammer.
  • Villagers apprehended Patel after he fled the scene, and he is now in police custody.
  • The accused had previously served time in jail for the murder of his wife.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy, with a viral video claiming that he resorted to cannibalism, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sammana village under Dehat police station limits, about 7 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, they said.

 

Victim Bharat Vishwakarma, a resident of Arthkheda, had gone to the village to get a ceremonial 'tika' applied by his sister Diksha Vishwakarma, who is married in the Sammana area, an official said.

Bharat was riding a motorcycle when accused Gudda Patel suddenly attacked him with an iron rod and hammer, killing him on the spot, City Superintendent of Police H R Pandey.

A relative accompanying the victim managed to escape during the attack.

Cannibalism Allegations and Police Investigation

Police are also probing a video that has surfaced with the claim that Patel ate a part of the victim's brain and drank his blood, the official said.

After killing the teenager, Patel fled towards nearby fields holding the rod and hammer. Villagers surrounded him and began pelting stones before police reached the spot and took him into custody, the officer said.

Accused's Criminal History

Pandey said the accused had been released from jail about two years ago after serving a sentence in connection with the murder of his wife.

A relative of the victim's sister demanded that Patel be given the death penalty.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
