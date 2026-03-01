HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kashmiris protest killing of Iranian leader Khamenei

March 01, 2026 10:09 IST

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, widespread protests erupted in Kashmir, with demonstrators expressing strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments.

 

IMAGE: Shiite Muslims gather for a protest march and chant anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, in Srinagar on March 1, 2026. Photographs: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hundreds of protestors, mainly from Shia communities, marched peacefully in the streets.
  • Demonstrators voiced strong anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments during the protests.
  • The protests were triggered by reports of a US-Israel strike that allegedly killed the Iranian leader.

Protests broke out in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strike. 

Hundreds of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population, the officials said. 

Shiite Muslim women react as they gather for a protest march. 

Iranian supreme leader Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday. 

Officials said the protestors marched through the streets peacefully and were shouting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. 

