Home  » News » J-K CM Appeals for Calm After Khamenei Killing

J-K CM Appeals for Calm After Khamenei Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 10:40 IST

Following reports of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is appealing for calm and urging peace amid widespread protests in the region.

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges calm following protests over the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
  • Protests erupted in Kashmir after reports surfaced of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a US-Israel strike.
  • The J-K government is coordinating with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of J-K residents in Iran.
  • Omar Abdullah's office appealed to all communities to maintain peace and avoid actions that could incite tension.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday appealed for calm amid widespread protests following the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protests broke out in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, officials said.

 

Hundreds of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population, they said.

Abdullah said his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

"Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest," the Office of Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
