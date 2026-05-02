Storm caused Jabalpur cruise boat tragedy: MP minister

A sudden storm is being blamed for the tragic Jabalpur boat capsizing in Madhya Pradesh, prompting investigations into safety regulations and vessel maintenance.

IMAGE: Visuals from the spot as search and rescue operations are underway at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, May 1, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The capsized catamaran was reportedly designed to be unsinkable, raising questions about the cause.

An inquiry team has been formed to investigate all aspects, including mandatory fitness checks of the boat.

The Madhya Pradesh government has banned similar vessels and ordered safety checks to prevent future incidents.

Eyewitnesses reported strong winds and choppy waters, with survivors alleging negligence by the crew.

High waves triggered by a sudden storm caused the cruise boat tragedy in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said on Saturday while asserting the 2006-model catamaran was designed to "not sink".

The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm in Bargi Dam on Narmada river on Thursday evening. Eleven bodies have been recovered, while a search operation is on for two missing persons. Of the 41 identified passengers on board the vessel, 28 were rescued, police said.

"This was a 2006 model catamaran. It is made in such a manner so as not to sink. The possibility of its sinking was negligible. The tragedy took place due to the powerful storm two days ago," Lodhi told PTI.

The minister of state (independent charge) for culture, tourism, religious trusts and endowment said water entered the vessel due to strong waves amid the storm.

Asked whether the boat had undergone mandatory fitness checks or had a hole, Lodhi said an inquiry team has been formed to examine all aspects, including fitness checks.

"The team will submit its report within a month. If the boat's fitness check was not done, concerned officials will face action," Lodhi said, adding seven to eight boats operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation (MPTC) have been anchored for inspection.

The BJP government in the state banned the operation of similar vessels and ordered safety checks to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

A day earlier, MPTC Regional Manager Sanjay Malhotra, before being transferred from Jabalpur to Bhopal, said he would verify when the ill-fated boat last underwent a fitness test.

Malhotra had informed that such vessels undergo checks every two years and the pilot was trained as per rules. He also said a yellow alert was in place on the day of the incident, an not an orange one.

However, attempts by PTI to contact him to find out when the boat underwent fitness test were in vain.

Eyewitnesses said strong winds made the water choppy, prompting passengers to raise an alarm and ask the crew to move toward the riverbank. A survivor alleged negligence by the crew and described a last-minute scramble for life jackets.