Stop recruiting Indians into military: India to Russia

India on Thursday demanded that Russia end its practice of recruiting Indian nationals as support staff in the Russian military.

New Delhi also demanded the release of all the Indians currently serving in Russian armed forces following reports of fresh recruitment of Indians by the Russian military.

India also cautioned its nationals to not take offers to join the Russian military in view of inherent "risks and dangers" involved.

"We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the issue.

"We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens," he said.

"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger," Jaiswal added.

India has been repeatedly asking Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

The issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year as well.