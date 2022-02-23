The Students Are Back From Ukraine!

Indian students returned from Ukraine early on Wednesday morning following advisories issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

IMAGE: The students arrive from Ukraine.

All photographs: Ishant Kumar/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students being received by Rajasthan government officials.

IMAGE: Students wait for their relatives.

IMAGE: The joy is evident.

IMAGE: Hugs all around.

IMAGE: A sigh of relief on a parent's face.

IMAGE: The never let go feeling.

IMAGE: HOME!

