The Students Are Back From Ukraine!

Indian students returned from Ukraine early on Wednesday morning following advisories issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the scenes at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after the students arrived on a special Air India flight.
IMAGE: The students arrive from Ukraine.
IMAGE: Students being received by Rajasthan government officials.
IMAGE: Students wait for their relatives.
IMAGE: The joy is evident.
IMAGE: Hugs all around.
IMAGE: A sigh of relief on a parent's face.
IMAGE: The never let go feeling.
IMAGE: HOME!
