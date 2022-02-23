News
The Students Are Back From Ukraine!

The Students Are Back From Ukraine!

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 23, 2022 17:27 IST
Indian students returned from Ukraine early on Wednesday morning following advisories issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the scenes at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after the students arrived on a special Air India flight.

IMAGE: The students arrive from Ukraine.
All photographs: Ishant Kumar/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students being received by Rajasthan government officials.

 

IMAGE: Students wait for their relatives.

 

IMAGE: The joy is evident.

 

IMAGE: Hugs all around.

 

 

IMAGE: A sigh of relief on a parent's face.

 

IMAGE: The never let go feeling.

 

 

IMAGE: HOME!

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
