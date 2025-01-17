12 Indians serving in Russian military killed, 16 missing: Govt

India has confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have died while serving in the Russian military during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

IMAGE: A rescuer assists a resident at a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine January 17, 2025. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region/Handout via Reuters

Another 16 Indians, who were serving in the Russian armed forces, are listed as missing by Russia.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a total of 126 Indians were serving with the Russian military and 96 of them have so far been discharged.

"Twelve Indian nationals have died in the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict, who were serving in the Russian Army," Jaiswal said, responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.

"Out of the 126 known cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces, 96 individuals have already returned. They have been discharged from the Russian armed forces," he said.

Of the remaining 18 Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are currently not known, he added.

"The Russian side has categorised them as missing," Jaiswal said.

The MEA is in touch with the families of all the 16 Indians categorised as missing by Russian authorities.

"We remain engaged with the Russian authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Indian nationals and for an early release and repatriation of those who remain," he said.

This week, the MEA confirmed the death of an Indian from Kerala.

The death of Binil TB, who hailed from Thrissur, was first made public on Monday by one of his relatives.

Jaiswal described Binil's death as "unfortunate".

The Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with Russian authorities for bringing his body back, he said, adding that another resident of Kerala, who was injured, is currently being treated in a Moscow hospital.

"The embassy is in touch with him and Russian authorities for his well-being, and we are hopeful that he will return after his treatment," Jaiswal said.

Officials had confirmed the deaths of nine Indians till last year and Binil is believed to be the 10th casualty.

Following Binil's death, India pressed Russia to release all the Indians recruited by its military.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly raised the issue of early discharge of the Indian nationals working in the Russian Army during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July last year.

In October last year, Indian officials said 85 Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian military and efforts are on to secure the release of 20 more.

In August last year, the Russian embassy said Moscow and New Delhi are working in close coordination for an early "identification and discharge" of the Indian nationals who voluntarily joined contractual work in the military service and now want to return home.

Since April last year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation has stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it had said.