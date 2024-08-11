News
Rediff.com  » News » No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia

No Indians recruited in military from April: Russia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 11, 2024 09:23 IST
The Russian embassy on Saturday condoled the "unfortunate instances" of Indian casualties in the course of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine and said recruitment of Indians into its armed forces was stopped since April.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

In a statement, the embassy said Moscow and New Delhi are working in close coordination for early "identification and discharge" of Indian nationals who voluntarily joined contractual work in the military service and now want to return home.

 

Since April this year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation has stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it said.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said in Lok Sabha that a total of 69 Indian citizens are currently awaiting release from the Russian Army.

Eight Indians have died while serving with the Russian Army, according to official data.

"The Russian embassy in New Delhi has been in receipt of numerous requests from the media to comment on the issue of Indian citizens in service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as there have been unfortunate instances of casualties among them in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine," the embassy said.

"The embassy expresses deep condolences to the government of India and the families of the deceased," it said.

It said the "agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia."

The issue of Indians recruited in the Russian Army has emerged as an irritant in India-Russia ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals working in the Russian Army during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.

"All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure," the Russian embassy said.

"The embassy outlines that the Russian government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit the Indian nationals for military service in Russia," it said.

