Home  » News » Stop calling Mumbai as 'Bombay' or 'Bambai': MNS warns Kapil Sharma

Stop calling Mumbai as 'Bombay' or 'Bambai': MNS warns Kapil Sharma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
September 11, 2025 16:38 IST

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Thursday warned comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against "insulting" Mumbai by calling it as "Bombay" or "Bambai" on his show, and said it would launch a "strong agitation" if the practice is not stopped.

IMAGE: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma . Photograph: @KapilSharmaK9/X

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, issued the warning to Sharma while talking to reporters here.

The warning comes a day after Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties ahead of local body polls.

 

Khopkar said, "The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma's show, since long we have seen and even before this new season started, that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai. We oppose this. It's not an objection, it's anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, why insult our city?"

"You (Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai...I am warning Kapil Sharma," he said.

"I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake...Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation," Khopkar warned.

Kapil Sharma currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is streamed on Netflix. The third season of the show premiered on June 21.

When asked whether the MNS was raking up the issue in view of the upcoming local bodies polls, Khopkar Said, "We have been agitating on this issue for the past many years. Keep elections aside, the name of this city is Mumbai. You will have to say Mumbai. And those who do not call it so, will have to face our anger.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
