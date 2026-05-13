HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Stolen Car Recovered After High-Speed Chase In Thane

Stolen Car Recovered After High-Speed Chase In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 11:08 IST

x

A dramatic high-speed chase in Thane, Maharashtra, resulted in the recovery of a stolen car from Karnataka after the driver attempted to evade police.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A stolen car from Karnataka was seized in Thane after a high-speed chase.
  • The driver allegedly attempted to run over police personnel during the pursuit.
  • A police officer chased the car for 7-8 km, using a delivery boy's motorcycle.
  • The driver abandoned the car and fled, but a search is underway.
  • The seized car was handed over to Belgaum police for further action.

A stolen car from Karnataka was seized in Maharashtra's Thane city after a high-speed chase during which the driver allegedly tried to run over police personnel, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said.

 

"The traffic control room alerted our team that a stolen car bearing a Karnataka registration number was entering Thane city from the Navi Mumbai side," he said.

Police Pursuit and Reckless Driving

Police officer (designation not specified) Asha Hake and other personnel attempted to intercept the vehicle near Golden Dyes Cross. "Instead of stopping, the driver rammed the vehicle toward the police personnel and sped away towards Ghodbunder Road," the DCP said.

Hake then launched a pursuit using a delivery boy's motorcycle and chased the car for 7 to 8 km during which the driver repeatedly tried to hit police personnel and other vehicles while driving recklessly, he said.

Accused Flees; Car Recovered

The police finally managed to stop the car near the Vijay Garden signal, but the accused abandoned it and fled. Hake continued chasing the driver for another 2 to 3 km and nearly caught him by the shirt, but he managed to escape, the official said.

The search was on for the driver.

The seized car was later identified by its owner and handed over to the Belgaum police for further legal action, Shirsat said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

How Thane Police Cracked a Motorbike Theft Ring, Recovering 58 Stolen Vehicles
Maharashtra Police Seize Opium, Arrest One in Thane District
Thane Police Return Stolen Goods Worth Over Rs 7.81 Crore
Thane Police Return Stolen Goods Worth Over Rs 7.81 Crore
Thane Man Held in Connection with Ride-Hailing Driver's Death
Waze, Hiran seen meeting on the day Scorpio was 'stolen'
Waze, Hiran seen meeting on the day Scorpio was 'stolen'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound1:49

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound

NTA chief BREAKS Silence on the NEET 2026 Paper Leak6:08

NTA chief BREAKS Silence on the NEET 2026 Paper Leak

'I DON'T TRUST PAKISTAN': Sen Graham Blasts Hegseth Over Pak's Dubious Role In Iran-US Mediation5:00

'I DON'T TRUST PAKISTAN': Sen Graham Blasts Hegseth Over...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO