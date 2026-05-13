Stolen Car Recovered After High-Speed Chase In Thane

A dramatic high-speed chase in Thane, Maharashtra, resulted in the recovery of a stolen car from Karnataka after the driver attempted to evade police.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A stolen car from Karnataka was seized in Thane after a high-speed chase.

The driver allegedly attempted to run over police personnel during the pursuit.

A police officer chased the car for 7-8 km, using a delivery boy's motorcycle.

The driver abandoned the car and fled, but a search is underway.

The seized car was handed over to Belgaum police for further action.

A stolen car from Karnataka was seized in Maharashtra's Thane city after a high-speed chase during which the driver allegedly tried to run over police personnel, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said.

"The traffic control room alerted our team that a stolen car bearing a Karnataka registration number was entering Thane city from the Navi Mumbai side," he said.

Police Pursuit and Reckless Driving

Police officer (designation not specified) Asha Hake and other personnel attempted to intercept the vehicle near Golden Dyes Cross. "Instead of stopping, the driver rammed the vehicle toward the police personnel and sped away towards Ghodbunder Road," the DCP said.

Hake then launched a pursuit using a delivery boy's motorcycle and chased the car for 7 to 8 km during which the driver repeatedly tried to hit police personnel and other vehicles while driving recklessly, he said.

Accused Flees; Car Recovered

The police finally managed to stop the car near the Vijay Garden signal, but the accused abandoned it and fled. Hake continued chasing the driver for another 2 to 3 km and nearly caught him by the shirt, but he managed to escape, the official said.

The search was on for the driver.

The seized car was later identified by its owner and handed over to the Belgaum police for further legal action, Shirsat said.