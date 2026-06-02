Jharkhand Police Recover Stolen Bikes, Two Arrested

Jharkhand police have successfully apprehended two suspects and recovered twenty stolen motorcycles in West Singhbhum, cracking down on inter-district vehicle theft.

Key Points Jharkhand police arrested two individuals in connection with motorcycle theft.

Twenty stolen motorcycles were recovered in West Singhbhum district.

Raids were conducted in East and West Singhbhum districts based on a tip-off.

The arrested individuals are suspected to be part of an inter-district motorcycle theft gang.

Two persons were arrested after 20 stolen motorcycles were impounded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raids at various places in East and West Singhbhum districts and seized the two-wheelers on Monday, they said.

Arrests and Investigation Details

One of the accused was nabbed from Dukasai village under Noamundi police station limits and the other from Chotanagra police station area, a senior officer said.

The duo, suspected to be a part of a gang of inter-district motorcycle lifters, were forwarded to judicial custody after a case was registered in this regard, he said.

Further investigation is underway.