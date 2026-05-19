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Home  » News » Jharkhand Police Rescue 36 From Traffickers, Two Arrested

Jharkhand Police Rescue 36 From Traffickers, Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 09:54 IST

In a significant operation, Jharkhand police rescued 36 individuals, including minors, from a human trafficking ring and arrested two suspects from Gujarat.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Jharkhand police rescued 36 individuals, including six minors, from a human trafficking operation.
  • Two suspected human traffickers from Gujarat have been arrested in connection with the case.
  • The victims were allegedly being trafficked to Gujarat to work as bonded labourers.
  • The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice Act, and Child and Adolescent Labour Act.
  • Authorities are working to repatriate the rescued individuals to their homes.

Two suspected human traffickers from Gujarat were arrested after police rescued 36 people, including six minors, from a hotel in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials said on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out late Sunday night after the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) alerted authorities that a group of people, including minors, had been lodged in a hotel in Chakradharpur and were allegedly being taken to Gujarat to work as "bonded labourers", they said.

 

Details of the Rescue Operation

The matter was also communicated to Childline in Chakradharpur for immediate action, they added.

Police rescued 30 adults and six minors, including a girl, from the hotel, officials said.

Accused Arrested and Charges Filed

The two arrested accused were identified as Nikunj Govind Borsania (32) and Kadivar Nilesh Bhai Jeyendra Bhai (34), they said.

The accused were booked under Sections 143(1), 143(4) and 143(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to human trafficking, trafficking of minors, and trafficking of multiple minors, along with Section 3(5) for acts committed with common intention, officials said.

Legal Actions and Next Steps

They were also booked under Section 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, which deals with the exploitation of children, and Section 14(1) of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, pertaining to illegal employment and trafficking of child labourers.

Police said the process has started to send those rescued back home.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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