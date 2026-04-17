Steel Bomb Thrown At Woman's Home In Kerala

A steel bomb was thrown at a woman's home in Kerala, prompting a police investigation into a suspected act of personal enmity.

Key Points A steel bomb was thrown at a woman's home in Kuthuparamba, Kerala.

The bomb did not explode, and no injuries were reported.

Police suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the attack.

An investigation is underway to identify the person responsible.

A case has been registered under the Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A steel bomb was thrown at the home of a woman near Kuthuparamba in the early hours of Friday, but it did not explode; therefore, no one was injured, police said.

Police Investigate Motive Behind Kerala Bombing

Police said personal enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the attack, rather than any political issue.

They added that efforts are underway to identify the person responsible for the incident.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown person, as the accused has not yet been identified.

CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Approaching House

According to CCTV visuals aired by TV channels, a man with his face covered was seen approaching the house and throwing an object at it before fleeing the scene.

Police said the device did not detonate after impact for reasons that are still being investigated.

The object broke a window and fell inside the compound of the house. Hearing the noise, the woman came out, saw the device, and alerted the police.

Police later reached the spot and seized the device.

Under Indian law, charges related to explosives and attempted harm typically fall under the Explosives Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly IPC) dealing with attempted murder or causing grievous harm. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the suspect through CCTV footage and gathering evidence to establish the motive.