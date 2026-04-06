Kerala Police Investigate Bombing at BJP Worker's Residence

Kerala police have launched an investigation into a bombing at the residence of a BJP worker in Kathirur, raising concerns about political tensions in the region.

Key Points Kerala police are investigating an explosive attack at the home of a BJP worker in Kathirur.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, with two unidentified individuals allegedly hurling an explosive at the residence.

Forensic experts are analysing the explosive to determine if it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb.

A case has been registered based on the BJP worker's complaint, and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

Police have launched a probe after an explosive was hurled at the residence of a BJP worker at Kathirur here, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the house of Majisha Pathayakunnu at Konkachi near Kathirur on Sunday night.

As per the FIR, around 8.50 pm, two unidentified persons reached near the house and uttered abusive words at her. They then hurled an explosive, which went off with a loud sound.

Police officials at Kathirur police station said a case has been registered based on Majisha's complaint and efforts are on to identify the accused.

Forensic experts are examining the explosive to ascertain whether it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb.