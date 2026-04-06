HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala Police Investigate Bombing at BJP Worker's Residence

Kerala Police Investigate Bombing at BJP Worker's Residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 09:33 IST

x

Kerala police have launched an investigation into a bombing at the residence of a BJP worker in Kathirur, raising concerns about political tensions in the region.

Key Points

  • Kerala police are investigating an explosive attack at the home of a BJP worker in Kathirur.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday night, with two unidentified individuals allegedly hurling an explosive at the residence.
  • Forensic experts are analysing the explosive to determine if it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb.
  • A case has been registered based on the BJP worker's complaint, and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

Police have launched a probe after an explosive was hurled at the residence of a BJP worker at Kathirur here, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the house of Majisha Pathayakunnu at Konkachi near Kathirur on Sunday night.

 

As per the FIR, around 8.50 pm, two unidentified persons reached near the house and uttered abusive words at her. They then hurled an explosive, which went off with a loud sound.

Police officials at Kathirur police station said a case has been registered based on Majisha's complaint and efforts are on to identify the accused.

Forensic experts are examining the explosive to ascertain whether it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bomb Thrown at Kerala Student Activist's House After Minister Protest
Bomb Thrown at Kerala Student Activist's House After Minister Protest
Bomb Thrown at Kerala Student Activist's House After Minister's Injury
Bomb Thrown at Kerala Student Activist's House After Minister's Injury
Crude bomb hurled at BJP office in Kerala
Crude bomb hurled at BJP office in Kerala
Tension grips Kerala after 'bomb attack' at CPI-M headquarters
Tension grips Kerala after 'bomb attack' at CPI-M headquarters
Kerala man hurt while making country bombs; RSS worker stabbed to death
Kerala man hurt while making country bombs; RSS worker stabbed to death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit to Assam Tea Garden1:14

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stuns Workers with Surprise Visit...

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO