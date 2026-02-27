Bomb Thrown at Kerala Student Activist's House After Minister's Injury

Following a protest where Kerala's Health Minister was allegedly injured, the home of a KSU activist involved was attacked with an explosive, sparking accusations and political unrest.

Key Points An explosive was hurled at the home of KSU activist Bithul Balan in Kerala, who was arrested after a protest where Health Minister Veena George was allegedly injured.

Police suspect the explosive was a country-made bomb thrown by masked individuals, causing damage to the house.

Congress leaders accuse CPI(M) of being behind the attack, alleging they provoked violence following the minister's injury.

Congress MP Shafi Parambil claims the Health Minister should acknowledge the pain of victims of alleged medical negligence.

Widespread violence was reported across Kerala after the incident involving the Health Minister, who has since been discharged from the hospital.

Unidentified persons hurled an explosive at the residence of a KSU activist at Thodannur here on Friday, who was arrested after Health Minister Veena George was allegedly injured during a protest, police said.

The attack took place at the residence of KSU district secretary Bithul Balan at around 2.45 am, causing damage to the sunshade, windows and window panes.

KSU is the student organisation of Congress.

Balan is currently remanded in judicial custody after George was injured during a KSU protest against her at Kannur Railway Station over incidents of alleged medical negligence in the state.

Police officials said the explosive, suspected to be a country-made bomb, was hurled by two unidentified persons who arrived outside the house with their faces masked.

At the time of the incident, Balan's parents were present in the house, police said.

Vadakara police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 3 (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) and Section 5 (making or possession of explosives) of the Explosive Substances Act.

The Congress and UDF leaders visited the house of Balan and said that CPI(M) was behind the attack.

Congress MP Shafi Parambil demanded that a case be registered against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly provoking violence over the alleged injury of the health minister.

"It is Govindan Master and other CPI(M) leaders who are responsible for all this violence," he said.

Parambil alleged that Govindan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had triggered a "climate of violence", which he claimed led to a bomb being hurled at the house of Balan.

He said Health Minister George should respond to Thankam, the mother of Balan, regarding the explosive allegedly thrown in the room where she was sleeping.

"Even the shadow of the protestors did not touch the minister, as revealed in video footage, including CCTV visuals from the railway station. The fake campaign was the reason behind the bomb being hurled at the house of a youngster who carried out a democratic protest," Parambil said.

He also recalled the names of victims in alleged medical negligence incidents and said their pain should not be forgotten.

"The minister should be ready to understand the pain of victims who have been suffering for several years," he said.

Parambil further alleged that the CPI(M) and DYFI leaders in Kozhikode had posted advance condolence messages for Balan on social media.

"Balan was threatened that he would be killed once he returned from jail for protesting against medical negligence," the Vadakara MP said.

Following the incident in which the minister was injured, widespread violence was reported across Kerala.

Meanwhile, George was discharged from Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur, where she had been admitted after complaining of neck and hand pain following the protest.

Police officials in Kannur said she was discharged early in the morning and later moved to Thiruvananthapuram.