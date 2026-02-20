'Stay tuned' for Modi-Trump meet: US envoy

The US President had hosted Modi for an official working visit in Washington, DC, on February 13 last year.

IMAGE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points US Ambassador Sergio Gor said a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump will happen 'at the right time'.

India signed the Pax Silica Declaration with the US, becoming a co-founder in a coalition focused on AI cooperation and secure semiconductor supply chains.

Gor described the India–US relationship as a 'coalition of the capable and the willing', aimed at keeping critical technology leadership among free nations.

US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg said India joining Pax Silica strengthens economic security, which he linked directly to national security, and counters coercion and blackmail.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday said that a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will take place at the right time.

"Stay tuned, I'm sure it'll happen at the right moment," Gor told ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit when asked about the possibility of a meeting between Modi and Trump.

The US President had hosted Modi for an official working visit in Washington, DC, on February 13 last year.

"It's been a very impactful summit," Gor told ANI, fresh from the opening sessions of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

"We have a lot of opportunities between our two nations. We look forward to engaging on them," the US envoy said.

Meanwhile, in his keynote address today at the AI India Impact Summit, ahead of the signing of the Pax Silica initiative between the US and India, Gor said that by signing this partnership, the two nations had chosen to win.

He redefined the bilateral relationship as a 'coalition of the capable and the willing'.

Gor framed India's entry into Pax Silica as the final piece of a global puzzle intended to keep the 'commanding heights' of technology in the hands of free nations.

Gor formally welcomed India as a co-founder of the Pax Silica coalition, declaring that the partnership between the world's two largest democracies is now 'limitless'.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in his address, said the Pax Silica Declaration is a significant step for India's growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

India signed the Pax Silica Declaration alongside US officials, including Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg.

The initiative, led by the US Department of State, focuses on AI collaboration and strengthening secure semiconductor supply chains among trusted partners.

Addressing the AI Summit, Vaishnaw credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

"We are not just holding a summit here; we are building the future. We are laying the foundation for the young generation," he said, adding that India's youth would drive and benefit from decades of sustained growth.

Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, on Friday hailed India joining the Pax Silica Declaration, noting that it underscores the importance of economic security translating into national security and stands in the face of coercion and blackmail that undermine the prosperity of nations.

Helberg underscored that Pax Silica is the declaration that 'the future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces'.

"We do not wait for the future to be given to us. We build it ourselves," he said.

He praised US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor for forging closer ties between New Delhi and Washington, highlighting how it is a testament 'to the vital importance that the United States places on this friendship'.

The partnership comes shortly after India participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February, represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.