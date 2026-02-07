What India gives, and what it gets: Highlights of India-US interim trade deal

Both countries commit to provide each other preferential market access in sectors of respective interest on a sustained basis.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The following are the key highlights of a framework that India has reached for an interim trade agreement with the US. Both countries have issued a joint statement in this regard.

US cuts tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 50 per cent earlier

This will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen

The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth

Zero tariff on generic pharma, gems and diamonds

India to buy $500 bn of US energy products