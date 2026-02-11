HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US U-turn on India trade deal: White House revises fact sheet

US U-turn on India trade deal: White House revises fact sheet

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 11, 2026 11:18 IST

The White House has updated its fact sheet on the US-India trade agreement, notably removing 'pulses' from the list of American products slated for tariff reductions, signaling a potential shift in the terms of the deal.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025.Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • The revised fact sheet changes India's commitment to purchase American products to an intention to buy.
  • The initial fact sheet stated India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on various US food and agricultural products, including pulses.
  • India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy, information technology, and other products over the next 5 years.

The White House has removed "pulses" from a list of American products on which it said India will eliminate or reduce tariffs, in a revised fact sheet issued on the interim trade deal.

On Monday, the White House had issued a fact sheet on 'The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement),' days after India and the US announced in a joint statement the framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

What the initial fact sheet said

An initial version of the fact sheet had highlighted key terms of the agreement including, that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, "certain pulses", soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The fact sheet had also said that India committed to buy more American products and purchase over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products.

The revised fact sheet 

The revised fact sheet issued Tuesday removed the reference made regarding pulses and changed the word committed used for India to "intends."

"India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

"India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products," the revised fact sheet said.

The joint statement issued last week on the trade deal had made no mention of "pulses" in items on which India will eliminate or reduce tariffs for American products.

The joint statement had also maintained that "India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years."

Yoshita Singh
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI
