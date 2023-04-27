Starving To Go To Heaven

Forensic experts and homicide detectives in Kenya has a difficult task on their hands, to rescue people who themselves choose to starve to go to heaven.

Caution! Upsetting Photographs. Viewer Discretion Advised!

IMAGE: Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult called Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, after their remains were exhumed from their graves in the Shakahola forest of Kenya's Kilifi county. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Kenya Red Cross attend to an emaciated member of the Christian cult. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Members of civil society rescue emaciated followers of the Good News International Church. Photograph: Joseph Okanga/Reuters

IMAGE: Kenya police officers stand outside the home of a suspected follower of the Good News International Church. Photograph: Joseph Okanga/Reuters

IMAGE: Volunteers exhume bodies of suspected followers of the Good News International Church. Photograph: Joseph Okanga/Reuters

IMAGE: A survivor and follower of the Good News International Church eats a meal at the Malindi sub district hospital in Malindi, Kilifi county. Photograph: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

IMAGE: Herbell Farasi and his brother-in-law Mwachai Dzombo hold photographs of his wife Judith Farasi, a follower of Good News International Church, and his three children outside the Malindi sub district hospital mortuary. Photograph: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

IMAGE: Naomi Kahindi, who lost her sister and her children, all of them followers of Good News International Church, mourns with relatives at the Malindi sub district hospital mortuary. Photograph: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives of followers of the Good News International Church, gather at the Malindi sub district hospital mortuary. Photograph: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers receive the exhumed bodies of followers of the Good News International Church at the Malindi sub district hospital mortuary. Photograph: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

