The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Why Is This Village Up For Sale?

Location: Nashik

They are so desperate that they are ready to sell their village.

Why have the residents of Phule Malwadi taken this drastic decision?

Video: ANI

Tourists Throng Kashmir's Sarson Ke Khet

Location: Kashmir

Hundreds of tiny yellow blossoms are nodding their pretty heads along the Gulmarg-Magam road.

How can passers-by not stop for a pic?

Video: ANI

A Teacher Has No Religion

Location: Madurai

She's physically challenged and suffers from other health problems as well.

But that does stop Thaslima Nashrin from holding tuition classes for children from the surrounding villages.

And where does she take these classes?

Watch the video to find out.

Video: ANI

Moradabad's Three-Foot Tall Candidate

Location: Moradabad

The Uttar Pradesh local body elections are around the corner and candidates are campaigning to ensure they win.

Pravesh Chawla, who is contesting as an Independent, believes his height gives him an edge.

"The locals," he says, "have appealed to me to file my nomination. Cleanliness in my area is my priority."

Video: ANI

Seerat's Dream!

Location: Kathua

Remember the Class 3 student from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district who recently asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build her an 'achcha (nice) school'?

Well, her voice has been heard!

And even as her school is being repaired, little Seerat Naaz shares her next big dream.

Video: ANI

Aww! Aren't These White Tiger Cubs Cute?

Location: New Delhi

They had a new playground and, boy, were they ready to play.

Watch these two white tiger cubs gambol for the first time in the white tiger enclosure at Delhi's Zoological Park.

Video: ANI

A First! IAF Woman Officer Gets Gallantry Award

Location: New Delhi

Last year, Wing Commander Deepika Misra helped save 47 people in flood-ridden Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Misra -- who hails from Rajasthan -- was honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for her act of 'exceptional courage'.

Video: ANI

Now, That's How You Win Hearts!

Location: London

During a recent visit to an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, this is how Britain's Prince William helped out.

The princess of Wales was unable to stop her laughter :)

Video: ANI

