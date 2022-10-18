News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Stain on Modi govt's legacy will never wash off: Cong on Bilkis case convicts

Stain on Modi govt's legacy will never wash off: Cong on Bilkis case convicts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 18, 2022 20:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of granting premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case for political motives and said "this stain on the legacy of this dispensation will never wash off".

IMAGE: Members of various women organisation holding placards participate in a protest against the remission of sentence granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case by Gurajat government, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

This shocking revelation came to light when the Modi government, in its reply before the Supreme Court, revealed that it had given its "concurrence and approval" for the release of the individuals convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano and killing her three-and-half-year-old child and various family members, said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi.

"It is repugnant, reprehensible and revolting that an elected government chose to release these convicts in such a cavalier manner. The grant of premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is a stain on this government's legacy that will never wash off," he told reporters.

Singhvi said when the release was ordered on August 15, the Modi government maintained a studied and deliberate silence on freeing the criminals, an action which has drawn legitimate criticism the world over and "exposed our system to widespread shame and ridicule".

"The fact that the Modi government actively suppressed this fact shows that even it was aware that the action was a condemnable one," he noted.

 

Singhvi alleged that despite the Modi government's "desperate and clumsy attempts to justify this embarrassing and demeaning action, it is clear that the sole underlying calculation for it was raw political".

"There are many compromises in politics. But the BJP has made the greatest compromise of all; a sacrifice of the last shred of conscience that separated them from those craven and venal elements who prize solely their own political survival over all else."

The case being sub-judice, public opinion and public conscience are no less important. The Modi government must answer in the court of the people, the Congress spokesperson said.

The Gujarat government in its reply to a PIL by Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul, and ex-vice chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha, told the Supreme Court that the petitioner being a "third-party stranger", has no locus to challenge the remission order passed by the competent authority as per applicable law in the instant case under the "garb of PIL".

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out free from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

Singhvi alleged that the panel that had ordered the release of the convicts in the case had "cited dubious justifications -- such as they belonged to Brahmin and 'sanskari' families -- for their release and even opined, without any basis or justification, that the convicts may have been intentionally framed”.

What it had not said was that the Ministry of Home Affairs, had granted its approval for such premature release, Singhvi said and asked, "Was the panel acting under some compulsion that it reduced its process to an ostensible formality?"

"This proves beyond a shadow of doubt that the release was a political decision made with not just the knowledge but the concurrence of those in the highest echelons of power in the Modi government," the Congress spokesperson alleged.

"Why has the Modi Government, despite the objections of senior officials, sought to grant preferential treatment to individuals convicted of so reprehensible, horrific and heinous a crime?" the Congress leader asked

Has the government decided to pardon all convicted rapists and child murderers who have served a certain period? With what face will it now oppose demands for parole which cite this precedent, he posed.

Singhvi also asked if such treatment be granted to all individuals who are accused of heinous offences or was this a limited-time offer contingent on the upcoming elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We Stand With Bilkis Bano!'
'We Stand With Bilkis Bano!'
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
I sign everything my father asks me to: Neymar
I sign everything my father asks me to: Neymar
2 labourers from UP killed in Kashmir grenade attack
2 labourers from UP killed in Kashmir grenade attack
Denmark Open: Srikanth rallies to move into round 2
Denmark Open: Srikanth rallies to move into round 2
Fears mount over Iranian climber's safety
Fears mount over Iranian climber's safety
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Had 'suitable orders' from Centre: Guj on Bilkis case

Had 'suitable orders' from Centre: Guj on Bilkis case

Bilkis case: SC says govt reply lacks factual remarks

Bilkis case: SC says govt reply lacks factual remarks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances