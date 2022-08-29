News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'We Stand With Bilkis Bano!'

'We Stand With Bilkis Bano!'

By Rediff News Bureau
August 29, 2022 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Women's organisations have proteste against the the Gujarat government's remission of the sentence granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

 

IMAGE: Protests at Freedom park in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A protestor demands justice for Bilkis Bano in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The protestors in Bengaluru demand Prime Minister Modi send the convicts back to the jail. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protestors in Bengaluru express solidarity with Bilkis Bano. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protestors in Bengaluru demand that the culprits be brought to justice. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protests in Bengaluru against the Gujarat government's decision. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Jantar Mantar protest. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protestors at Jantar Mantar demand the revoking of the remission granted to the convicts. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Movie legend Shabana Azmi speaks at the Jantar Mantar protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Jantar Mantar protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Women's organisations in Mumbai demand justice for Bilkis Bano. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Mumbai protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Protestors in Mumbai raise slogans against the convicts' release. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The tragedy of Bilkis Banu
'How can I forgive them?'
'How can I forgive them?'
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
Kejriwal to table confidence motion in assembly today
Kejriwal to table confidence motion in assembly today
Would have fancied myself even if we needed 15: Hardik
Would have fancied myself even if we needed 15: Hardik
Did Liger Work At The Box Office?
Did Liger Work At The Box Office?
'Girls, boys sitting together breeds anarchy'
'Girls, boys sitting together breeds anarchy'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Revoke remission of Bilkis Bano convicts, SC urged

Revoke remission of Bilkis Bano convicts, SC urged

What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts

What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances