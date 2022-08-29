'We Stand With Bilkis Bano!'

Women's organisations have proteste against the the Gujarat government's remission of the sentence granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Protests at Freedom park in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A protestor demands justice for Bilkis Bano in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The protestors in Bengaluru demand Prime Minister Modi send the convicts back to the jail. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protestors in Bengaluru express solidarity with Bilkis Bano. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protestors in Bengaluru demand that the culprits be brought to justice. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Protests in Bengaluru against the Gujarat government's decision. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Jantar Mantar protest. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Protestors at Jantar Mantar demand the revoking of the remission granted to the convicts. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Movie legend Shabana Azmi speaks at the Jantar Mantar protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Jantar Mantar protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women's organisations in Mumbai demand justice for Bilkis Bano. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Mumbai protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Protestors in Mumbai raise slogans against the convicts' release. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com