Goa Congress MLA Files Fresh Complaint Against Right Wing Leader

A Goa Congress MLA has filed a new complaint against right-wing leader Gautam Khattar, escalating the controversy surrounding alleged derogatory statements against St Francis Xavier.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Goa Congress MLA files a fresh complaint against right-wing leader Gautam Khattar.

The complaint cites a video from October 2025 where Khattar allegedly made derogatory statements against St Francis Xavier.

Khattar was previously arrested for allegedly promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

The controversy stems from Khattar's remarks against St Xavier, whose relics are preserved in Goa.

A Goa Congress MLA on Monday lodged a fresh complaint against right-wing Speaker Gautam Khattar, arrested over his alleged derogatory statements about St Francis Xavier, citing an old video of him making remarks against the patron saint of the coastal state.

In a police complaint filed at Panaji police station, MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira highlighted a video posted by Khattar on Facebook in October 2025, in which he allegedly made statements against St Xavier.

Police Investigate New Complaint

A senior police official said that they have received the complaint and are examining its contents.

Ferreira has alleged that the April 18 incident was not the first time Khattar made remarks against St Francis Xavier, and he had verbally attacked the saint in a video uploaded on his Facebook account on October 29, 2025.

Background on Gautam Khattar's Arrest

Khattar, the founder of an outfit called Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on April 24 in connection with a case registered against him on charges related to promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

A row erupted after a video of Khattar making "objectionable" statements against St Xavier, whose Holy Relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, went viral.

He had made the remarks while addressing an event on April 18 in the presence of religious guru Swami Brahmeshanand, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar.