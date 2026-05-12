Jammu Police Review Security Measures, Anti-Drug Operations

Jammu Police are bolstering security measures and intelligence gathering to combat crime and drug trafficking in the district, reaffirming their commitment to public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu Police conduct security review to enhance intelligence gathering.

SSP Jammu emphasises 'zero tolerance' policy against anti-social elements.

Human Intelligence (HUMINT) is crucial for effective policing in Jammu.

Ongoing campaign against drug trafficking is a major focus for Jammu Police.

Proactive intelligence inputs help curb drug menace and maintain peace in Jammu.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess the prevailing security scenario and review the effectiveness of intelligence-gathering mechanisms across the district.

Zero Tolerance Policy Against Anti-Social Elements

The SSP reiterated the department's "zero tolerance" policy against anti-social elements in the district.

Importance of Human Intelligence in Policing

The SSP stressed the importance of Human Intelligence (HUMINT), stating that effective policing largely depends on ground-level presence and maintaining a strong network of local sources.

He said while technology remains an important tool, real-time intelligence from the field continues to play a crucial role in addressing emerging security challenges.

Ensuring a Safe and Drug-Free Environment

The SSP urged officers and field staff to continue working with dedication to ensure a safe, secure and drug-free environment for the public.

The SSP directed officers to further strengthen grassroots connectivity and enhance intelligence coordination to ensure timely preventive action against anti-social and anti-national activities.

Campaign Against Drug Trafficking

Officials said a major part of the review focused on the ongoing campaign against drug trafficking in the district. The SSP appreciated the role of the District Special Branch in identifying narcotics networks and facilitating recent breakthroughs against drug syndicates.

He said the proactive intelligence inputs significantly contributed to curbing the drug menace and maintaining communal harmony and peace in Jammu district.