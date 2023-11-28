News
Rediff.com  » News » As terror attacks mount, govt reviews Jammu security

As terror attacks mount, govt reviews Jammu security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 28, 2023 00:19 IST
Authorities in Jammu on Monday reviewed the security scenario in border areas of the district and sought the people's cooperation in maintaining law and order, and harmony, an official said.

IMAGE: DGP, Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain meets the people during a grievance redressal programme, at Police Headquarters Peer Bagh in Srinagar, November 25, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The district-level standing committee on security met under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the spokesman said.

 

The meeting, which was among others attended by senior superintendent of police of Jammu Vinod Kumar, undertook an in-depth review and discussed various critical issues of the areas along the India-Pakistan border, the spokesman said.

He said the SSP Jammu and the officers from the Army and paramilitary forces presented a detailed report on the security situation and deployments put in to thwart any attempt of mischief by the enemy.

The deputy commissioner inquired in detail about the security situation and the measures taken to prevent attempts of infiltration or ceasefire violation by the enemy forces, the spokesman said.

He appreciated the role of the security forces in safeguarding the border and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region.

Highlighting the significance of development in border areas, including better connectivity and basic facilities for the border people owing to the unique challenges they face due to their demography, Vaishya said the administration is committed to providing all the basic amenities and infrastructure to the border residents and improve their quality of life.

He instructed the district officers to conduct regular pre-scheduled visits to the border areas for continuous review of saturation and delivery of government schemes and to take feedback on the grievances and demands of the local public.

The officers were told to maintain close coordination with the security agencies as well, the spokesman said.

The deputy commissioner stressed that the government will leave no stone unturned to address the issues and aspirations of border citizens.

In view of the multiple challenges faced by people there, the district administration is paying special attention to border areas, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
