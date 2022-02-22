News
Rediff.com  » News » A School With A Difference

A School With A Difference

By Rediff News Bureau
February 22, 2022 08:54 IST
As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in the women centric jail in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche at the Mandoli jail in New Delhi.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the children at study and play.

IMAGE: A child sticks a drawing of Maa on a wall at the newly renovated creche.
All photographs: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Joy of Childhood!.

 

IMAGE: Children solve numbers and alphabets puzzles.

 

IMAGE: Teachers guide the children.

 

IMAGE: Time for peek-a-boo.

 

IMAGE: It's play time!

 

IMAGE: Do gaj ki doori mask hai jaruri. The tots learn how to stay safe from COVID-19.

 

IMAGE: Its time for some bowling.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
