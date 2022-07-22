News
Rediff.com  » News » Midnight Raid: Ranil Strikes At Protesters

Midnight Raid: Ranil Strikes At Protesters

By Rediff News Bureau
July 22, 2022 11:24 IST
Sri Lankan troops raided the anti-government protest camp established outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo in the early morning hours of Friday, July 22, breaking down tents and forcibly removing activists.

 

IMAGE: Anti-government protesters at the bprotest camp site. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An anti-government protester speaks with members of the Sri Lankan security forces. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The protesters wave the Sri Lankan flag at the site. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Members of Sri Lankan security forces patrol the presidential secretariat. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An anti-government protester being asked to leave the site by Sri Lankan security personnel. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard next to a barricade near the presidential secretariat after the raid on the anti-government protest camp early on Friday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel can be seen through the barricade near the presidential secretariat. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protesters gather near the presidential secretariat after the raid. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol near the presidential secretariat. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protester weeps as she is consoled by a fellow protestor. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
