News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Ranil Go Home'

'Ranil Go Home'

By Rediff News Bureau
July 21, 2022 14:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All his political life, Ranil Wickremesinghe has wanted to be Sri Lanka's president.

He was the country's finance minister before being appointed prime minister six times.

On Wednesday, for the first time in 44 years, the 225-member Sri Lankan parliament elected a president to serve the rest of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term. Gotabaya had resigned as president on July 15 after fleeing the island, first to the Maldives and Singapore.

Wickremesinghe defeated Dullas Alahapperuma, a member of the breakaway faction of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, 134 votes to 82 to be elected president. He will serve till November 2024

.

Outside parliament, Sri Lankans continued their protests against their newly elected president, who they charge with being close to the Rajapaksa political dynasty.

 

IMAGE: Protestors chant slogans during Wednesday's protest. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People react to the announcement about Wickremesinghe's election. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Wickremesinghe supporters celebrates his election. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A woman takes a photograph of a Wickremesinghe caricature. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman weeps as she participates in a silent protest on the steps outside the presidential secretariat. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ranil Wickremesinghe leaves a Buddhist temple on Wednesday night. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Ranil's views are same as Rajapaksas'
'Ranil's views are same as Rajapaksas'
'The evil has not left our system yet'
'The evil has not left our system yet'
'People in power are fearful of the protestors'
'People in power are fearful of the protestors'
'I am not thick-skinned'
'I am not thick-skinned'
India reports 21,566 Covid cases, highest in 152 days
India reports 21,566 Covid cases, highest in 152 days
Paneer Butter Masala Takes On GST
Paneer Butter Masala Takes On GST
Sonia appears before ED; Rahul, Priyanka accompany her
Sonia appears before ED; Rahul, Priyanka accompany her
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Celebration In Colombo As Ranil Wins

Celebration In Colombo As Ranil Wins

Protestors Burn Wickremesinghe Effigy

Protestors Burn Wickremesinghe Effigy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances