Protestors Burn Wickremesinghe Effigy

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a day before Sri Lankan MPs elected him president -- he will serve the 24 months left of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term in office -- protests rocked Colombo.

The protestors continue to demand that Ranil Wickremesinghe step down from whatever office he holds, and it appears unlikely that the daily demonstrations against the government for bringing Sri Lanka to economic ruin will cease with the veteran politician's elevation to the one job he has sought throughout his long career.

IMAGE: Protestors tie an effigy of Ranil Wickremesinghe to the compound of the presidential secretariat during the protest. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans as they carry Wickremesinghe's effigy. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors burn Wickremesinghe's effigy. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors demanding that Wickremesinghe resign. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans outside a railway station in Colombo. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com