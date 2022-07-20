News
Protestors Burn Wickremesinghe Effigy

Protestors Burn Wickremesinghe Effigy

By Rediff News Bureau
July 20, 2022 14:27 IST
Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a day before Sri Lankan MPs elected him president -- he will serve the 24 months left of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term in office -- protests rocked Colombo.

The protestors continue to demand that Ranil Wickremesinghe step down from whatever office he holds, and it appears unlikely that the daily demonstrations against the government for bringing Sri Lanka to economic ruin will cease with the veteran politician's elevation to the one job he has sought throughout his long career.

 

IMAGE: Protestors tie an effigy of Ranil Wickremesinghe to the compound of the presidential secretariat during the protest. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans as they carry Wickremesinghe's effigy. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors burn Wickremesinghe's effigy. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors demanding that Wickremesinghe resign. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans outside a railway station in Colombo. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
